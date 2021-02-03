Covid-19 safety protocols: Expect more sanctions in the coming days - GFA

General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association Prosper Harrison Addo has cautioned clubs in the various competitions to adhere to the Covid-19 protocols or they would have themselves to blame.
Akufo-Addo in his 23rd nation address on measures taken against Covid-19 called on the two football management bodies to ensure a complete adherence to the COVID-19 Safety Protocols at match venues.
Currently, all GPL clubs are mandated to fill up to 25 per cent of stadium capacity as part of measures to enhance social distancing and coronavirus health safety.
Hearts of Oak on Sunday became the first casualty of being handed a stadium ban by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) after not following the Covid-19 Safety Protocols.
According to Prosper Harrison Addo, clubs will be sanctioned should they fail to comply with protocols. He added that the GFA is not ready to lose the 25 per cent spectatorship given to them by the government.
"There will be more sanctions in the coming days because we won't allow any take the 25% of spectatorship granted us for granted," he told Asempa FM.
"The GFA will crack the whip on any club that violates the COVID-19 protocols at our various stadia.
"We won't sit back and watch our 25% spectatorship taken away from us, the rules are clear so the clubs should follow them," he added.," he added.