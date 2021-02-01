Akufo-Addo charges NSA and GFA to enforce Covid-19 safety protocols at match venues

President Akufo-Addo has charged the National Sports Authority (NSA) and the Ghana Football Association (GFA) not to relent in enforcing the Covid-19 safety protocols at the various match centres.
Akufo-Addo in his 23rd nation address on measures taken against Covid-19 called on the two football management bodies to ensure a complete adherence to the COVID-19 Safety Protocols at match venues.
Currently, all GPL clubs are mandated to fill up to 25 per cent of stadium capacity as part of measures to enhance social distancing and coronavirus health safety.
This directive was only announced early this month, the league having started in November with all games played behind closed doors.
In the President’s address, he said: “The National Sports Authority and the Ghana Football Association should ensure compliance with the twenty-five percent (25%) capacity rule in our stadia, with spectators respecting the social distancing rule and wearing of masks.”
Meanwhile, the GFA in a press statement announced that Accra Hearts of Oak have been barred from having fans at their home games after violating the laid down Covid-19 Safety Protocols.