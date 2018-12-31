Crystal Palace could cut short Jordan Ayew's loan spell

Striker Jordan Ayew could have his loan spell at English Premier League side Crystal Palace cut short next month, GHANASoccernet.com understands.
The Eagles might be forced to release the Ghana international during the January transfer window if Roy Hodgson side's land former England U21 forward Dominic Solanke.
If Christian Benteke is fit at the start of next month and Connor Wickham is back after a serious injury then the 27-year-old will drop down the pecking order.
Ayew has struggled so far as he is yet to score his first goal of the season in 12 appearances.
He moved from Championship side Swansea City on transfer deadline day to join Crystal Palace.
Source: Ghanasoccernet