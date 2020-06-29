Crystal Palace star Jordan Ayew is ready for Chelsea – Marcel Desailly

Former France international Marcel Desailly claims Crystal Palace forward Jordan Ayew is ripe to make a move to fellow Premier League side Chelsea.
Ayew has been in great form for the Eagles this season having scored 9 goals and has picked up the club's Player of the Month accolade on occasions.
The striker is Ghana's all-time top scorer in the Premier League.
Ayew’s strike against the Bournemouth this month saw him become Ghana’s outright leading Premier League scorer with 25 goals, surpassing Leeds United icon Tony Yeboah who netted 24 goals across two seasons in the mid-90s.
And, the former Chelsea icon Marcel Desailly says the Black Stars striker joining the London club will help him to a higher level in his career.
"It’s time for him. He’s 28 years old now and he has reached a very high level, as well as being quite consistent in his performances,” Marcel Desailly told FootballmadeinGhana.com.
However, the 1998 world cup winner has admonished that, Jordan Ayew should be angrier in front of goal.
“We need him to have more hunger. We want him to become a killer. You can see in his face that he is not really a killer, but he is showing great ability, and being at Chelsea can bring him to the level that we all know that he can get to because he is a very good player.
With seven gameweeks to play, Palace are tenth in the standings on 42 points. They take on Burnley tonight at Selhurst Park at 7:00 pm.
The in-form Jordan Ayew is expected to lead the line as they aim to pick the maximum points at home.