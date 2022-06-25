Date for 2022/23 Women's Premier League season announced

The 2022/23 Ghana Women’s Premier League will kick off on the weekend of Friday, October 28 to Monday, October 30, 2022 throughout the Northern and Southern Zones.
This follows approval of the plan for the 2022-23 soccer season by the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association (GFA).
The Women’s Premier League fixtures for the upcoming season is scheduled to be launched by Tuesday, August 30, 2022 to allow membership put together adequately for the season.
The dates for registration of gamers have already been communicated to Premier League golf equipment, Division One League golf equipment and the Women’s Premier League golf equipment.
It have to be famous additionally that the calendar will make room for a break in November and December 2022 for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar as required by FIFA for all certified Member Associations.
By this launch, the GFA needs to tell all stakeholders to be aware of the dates and act accordingly.