CAF announces dates for 2022/23 Inter Club competitions

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) have released the registration and match dates for the Preliminary Round of the CAF Inter Club Competitions for the organization of CAF's Interclub Competitions for the 2022/23 season.
Registration for the competitions will kick off effectively on August 1, 2022 and end on August 15, 2022. Each club is expected to register maximum 40 players and use 11 players in a match with 9 players on the bench with 5 players coming on as substitutes during the changes for substitution under the new directives.
The first leg of the 1st Preliminary matches will be played on the weekend of September 9-11, 2022 and September 16-18, 2022.
The GFA will register the two qualified clubs (Asante Kotoko SC and the MTN FA Cup winner) and their players in the CAF Competitions Management System in accordance with the regulations of both competitions.