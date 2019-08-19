'Ambition' was my reason for leaving Chelsea - David Luiz

David Luiz says 'ambition' was the reason he decided to join Arsenal this summer and insists staying at Chelsea would have been the easier option for him.
The curly hair defender left Chelsea to join fellow London rivals for a reported £8 million fee on a two-year deal.
The 32-year-old over the weekend made his Gunners debut in their 2-1 over Burnley as he formed a partnership with Greek international Sokratis Papastathopoulos at the heart of defence.
"I could choose a comfortable zone and get money and be cool and that is it. But I like new a challenge and new things in my life.
"This is what gives me oxygen and gives me motivation and also to really enjoy this moment of my life. One day football will finish and you have to try to do things and improve every day as one day I will miss football.
"I am trying to be first honest with my heart and honest in the way that to try to feel new things. Everyone knows I was so happy at Chelsea and won many trophies there and had a real honest conversation with Lamps, and Lamps had different ideas for his plans for the year.
"So the best way for me to respect the club where I can was to move on and try to do a new challenge - and give him the opportunity to do his job."
