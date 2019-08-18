EPL: Wilfred Ndidi header denies Frank Lampard victory

A second-half goal from Nigeria's Wilfred Ndidi as earned Leceister City a 1-1 away draw to deny Chelsea's Frank Lampard his first win in the 2019/20 English Premier League.
With Chelsea looking to bounce back from their 4-0 thrashing last week against Manchester United they began Sunday's game on the front foot nearly fetched the opener in the 2nd minute when Mason Mount pound on a loose ball but Leicester's Kasper Schmeichel stood tall to the challenge.
However, Mount was second time lucky and scored his first senior goal for Chelsea when he dispossessed Wilfred Ndidi and sent a low drive past Kasper Schmeichel in the 6th minute.
Lampard's thirst for his first win was short-lived after Ndidi made up for his earlier mistake as he rose high to head home the equalizer for Leicester from James Maddison's corner.
Maddison missed a goal opportunity in the 73rd minute to win the game for coach Brendan Rodgers' side when he blasted the ball high and wide inside the 6-yard box.
READ ALSO:
- UEFA Super Cup: Liverpool beat Chelsea to lift trophy ...
- EPL: Manchester United 'slaughter' Chelsea for Sallah ...