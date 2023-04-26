Prime News Ghana

De Bruyne masterclass as Man City take charge of title race with dominant win over Arsenal

By primenewsghana
Kevin De Bruyne scored twice and set up another as Manchester City put in a dominant display to beat Arsenal 4-1 and move within two points of first place with two games in hand.

The hosts made an electric start and Arsenal could hardly keep pace as De Bruyne, Jack Grealish and Bernardo Silva caused chaos in the Arsenal backline.

But it was a route one approach that gave City the lead. A clearance from deep inside their own half was controlled by Erling Haaland, whose flick found De Bruyne running at goal. And the Belgian's burst of pace bought him enough space to rifle past Aaron Ramsdale.

Eurosport