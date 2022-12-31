Demarai Gray snatches point for Everton against Manchester City

Manchester City missed the chance to move to within two points of Premier League leaders Arsenal after Demarai Gray's stupendous finish earned Everton a battling 1-1 draw at the Etihad Stadium.
Gray's bolt from the blue breathed life into Frank Lampard's side and simultaneously scuppered City's title charge on the final day of 2022.
Erling Haaland made space for himself on 24 minutes to convert Riyad Mahrez's cross to make it an astonishing 21 Premier League goals in his first 15 appearances.
But Everton levelled with their first shot of the match in the second half as Demarai Gray regained his footing to cut inside Manuel Ajankji and find the far corner via the underside of Ederson's crossbar (64).
The result hands Arsenal the opportunity to move seven points clear of City when they face Brighton later on New Year's Eve, live on Sky Sports, while Everton stay in 16th, two points above the relegation zone after ending their four-game losing run in all competitions.
Manchester City are back in action on Thursday, January 5, when they travel to Chelsea while Everton's next assignment is on Tuesday, January 3. They host Brighton at Goodison Park.
Skysports