AFCON 2019: Desailly opens up on Ghana's chances of ending trophy drought

French-born Ghanaian descent, Marcel Desailly believes the Black Stars of Ghana can pull a surprise and end the 37-years wait for an AFCON title.
The four times African champions have struggled to end their long absence of winning Africa's finest tournament after clinching the trophy in 1982 in Libya.
Ghana have played in the semi-finalists in the last six editions of the tournament and finalists in 1992, 2010 and 2015.
However, the former Chelsea star and 1998 World Cup winner believes Ghana can emerge as champions of Africa.
“In the previous African Cup of Nations, we were really hoping to win it because we were one of the favourites but you can see nothing happened," he told Zylofon FM in Ghana.
"This time, you can see we are not one of the favourites
“Our status as underdogs allows us to work in a better way to be one of the surprise teams of this tournament, so we hope that they prepare very well.
“They [team] were in Dubai [United Arab Emirates] to prepare physically because you know its key at the beginning of the tournament
"I’m confident that they [Ghana] can be a surprise of this tournament."
Ghana will kickstart her campaign against Benin on June 25, four days before facing defending champions Cameroon.
The Black Stars last Group game will be against Guinea-Bissau on July 2.
