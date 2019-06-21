AFCON 2019: Black Stars arrive in Egypt (PHOTOS+VIDEO)

The Black Stars of Ghana have touched down in Cairo, Egypt ahead of the start of the Africa Cup of Nations tournament which kicks off today, June 21.
They will later make the trip to Ismailia where the team will play its group matches against Benin and Cameroon before moving to Suez for the final Group F fixture.
The team was met on arrival at the Cairo International Airport by Ghana's Ambassador to Egypt, Dr Winfred Nii Okai Hammond and the Tournament LOC who presented a plaque to the Black Stars which was received by captain André Ayew.
