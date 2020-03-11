Disregard reports of Yacouba's inclusion for London clash against Hearts - Nana Coker

General Manager of Asante Kotoko Nana Akwasi Gyambibi popularly known as Nana Coker has poured cold water on reports of Songne Yacouba's inclusion in their squad for the trip to London to face Hearts of Oak.
According to coker, reports circulating that the Burkinabe attacker has been included for the London showdown against their bitterest rivals should be discarded.
Yacouba has been out of Asante Kotoko match-day squad in recent weeks following his decision not to renew his contract with the club.
He was handed a return to the first team of the club for their clash with Karela United on Friday. He cameoed in Kotoko 1-0 win over Karela at the Akoon Park, Tarkwa.
Speaking to Kumasi-based Light FM Coker said "....between Kotoko and Yacouba whom we all know that he is under contract with Kotoko and the contract expires next month. It is not true that Yacouba is part of the London trip."
Below is the list
Goalkeepers: Kwame Baah, Felix Annan
Defenders: Christopher Nettey, Imoro Ibrahim, Habib Mohammed, Agyemang Badu, Empem Dacosta
Midfielders: Justice Blay, Kwame Adom Frimpong, Maxwell Baakoh, Collins Ameyaw, Augustine Okrah, Mudasiru Salifu
Forwards: Emmanuel Gyamfi, Naby Keita, William Opoku Mensah, Mathew Anim Cudjoe.
Coaches and Executives:
Maxwell Konadu, Johnson Smith, Samson Appiah, Ohene Brenya, Samuel Ankomah, Owusu Andrew Amankwah, Issah Amadu, George Amoako, Akwasi Coker Gyambibi, Daniel Kwame Darkwa, Rose Padmore Yeboah, Gideon Botchway Boakye, Richard Arthur, Nana Kwame Baffour