Dominic Eshun ordered to re-join Karela United

Nzema-based Karela United have won a case against Hearts of Oak for signing their player without their consent.
Karela, however, indicated that the player in question has a running contract with the club which ends in November 2019 and have therefore accused the Accra giants of inducement.
The Player Status Committee of the Ghana Football Association on Thursday, May 2, 2019, ordered Dominic Eshun to return to Karela United after signing for Hearts of Oak late last year.
Eshun previously played for Medeama SC before the Nzema based side in 2017.
It could be recalled that the above-mentioned player joined the Phobians on Tuesday, December 11, 2018, for an undisclosed fee.
