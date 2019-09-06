Dr Kwame Kyei to contest for GFA Presidency?

According to Greater Accra representative of Asante Kotoko Nana Kwame Dankwa, Executive Chairman of the club Dr Kwame Kyei is under pressure from the masses to contest for the GFA Presidency.
Speaking to Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM, Nana Kwame Dankwa says although the business mogul qualifies to vie for the GFA position and there is no better leader for the association than him, he is still doing consultations before coming out to declare his intent.
“He is the executive chairman of Asante Kotoko, he qualifies to run for the GFA Presidency, It will interest you to know the number of people knocking on his door and persuading him to contest the GFA Presidency,"
“They believe he will be a better GFA boss and so I can tell you he is doing consultations whether to contest or not," he added.
Despite the pressure from the public and some football persons, the business mogul is yet to decide whether or not to contest for the top job.
“He has not decided yet, he will officially come out to declare his intentions whether to contest or not. Most of the people pressuring him say he can turn things around if he’s the GFA President,”