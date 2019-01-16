Dr Patrick Ofori: Kotoko fans cause poor home performances: It's home disadvantage

Dr Patrick Ofori, former Asante Kotoko’s Psychologist, has said that the fans’ impact at the Baba Yaya Stadium has a negative effect on the Porcupine Warriors’ performances.
According to Dr Ofori, the Reds were able to give off their best against the Cameroonian giants due to less pressure playing away from their stomping ground and hopes the atmosphere at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium will be friendly when they face Coton Sport in Kumasi on Sunday, January 20.
Speaking to Oyerepa FM, Dr Ofori simply described the situation as ‘home disadvantage.’
"The main reason Kotoko performs better away than home is the home disadvantage," Dr Ofori stated.
"I call it home disadvantage because the pressure is unnecessary, the supporters should allow the players and coach to settle in, and the expectations are too much.
"They shouldn't allow any individual who has an agenda against an individual in the Kotoko team or the leaders to bring the team down.
Ofori warns that this weekend’s opponents, Coton Sport, could find joy like some many other visiting clubs have done.
"If this is allowed it will frustrate the players and the Cameroonians are exactly coming to play like all other clubs that have given us tough times at Baba Yara."
"I am sure they have been told to come and defend in the first 30 minutes, take every loose ball and the pressure will turn on Kotoko and the Kotoko supporters will turn against them."
"They are supposed to support throughout not to turn against their own team. They should come to the stadium to support when the going gets tough,” he concluded.
