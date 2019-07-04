Ebenezer Ofori on target as New York City humble Seattle Sounders

Ghana midfielder Ebenezer Ofori was on target as New York City hammered Seattle Sounders 3-0 in the MLS on Wednesday night.
The midfielder who failed make to Kwesi Appiah's final 23-man AFCON squad scored a screamer for his side. The substitute controlled a pass from 30 yards and struck the ball into the net to cement victory for New York City.
NYCFC broke through in the 58th minute when Moralez and Medina exchanged passes in the penalty area, and after the ball deflected back to Moralez, his right-footed effort beat Stefan Frei with a deflection off Jordy Delem.
Moralez has posted a goal or an assist in seven straight games, now the longest streak in MLS this season, totalling 6 goals and 8 assists during that stretch.
Elated Ofori in his post-match interview said: "I think the team is very happy now, and I think that the win is the most important. So we keep going..."
READ ALSO: