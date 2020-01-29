Ed Woodward's home attacked by Man United fans

Ed Woodward's Cheshire home has been attacked by a mob of Manchester United fans.
A video emerged on social media on Tuesday evening of a group of hooded figures appearing to throw red flares over the gate of the United executive vice-chairman's house.
The video featured the caption "Ed Woodward's gonna die".
Club security were immediately sent to the property to investigate, while police were alerted and will be helped by the club with enquiries.
United released the following statement regarding the incident: "Manchester United Football Club have tonight been made aware of the incident outside the home of one of our employees.
"We know that the football world will unite behind us as we work with Greater Manchester Police to identify the perpetrators of this unwarranted attack.
"Anybody found guilty of a criminal offence, or found to be trespassing on this property, will be banned for life by The Club and may face prosecution.
"Fans expressing opinion is one thing; criminal damage and intent to endanger life is another. There is simply no excuse for this."
Neither Woodward, his wife or their two young children were present at the property during the time of the attack.
Woodward had been working to get the Bruno Fernandes deal agreed in principle, which had only just happened when the attack took place.
United's hierarchy have come under increasing pressure following their disappointing season, with the club accumulating their worst points tally in the top-flight after 24 games in over 30 years.
United supporters are also planning a walkout during Saturday evening's home game with Wolves.
Source: Skysports