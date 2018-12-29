Eden Hazard contract situation must be solved - Maurizio Sarri

It is "time to decide" the future of Chelsea forward Eden Hazard, says manager Maurizio Sarri.
The 27-year-old Belgium international, who passed 100 goals for the club in Wednesday's 2-1 Premier League win over Watford, said he wanted to become a Chelsea 'legend".
Hazard, whose contract expires in June 2020, has been linked with a summer move to Real Madrid.
Sarri said Chelsea "have to solve this problem".
Asked whether he expects Hazard to remain a Chelsea player in the long term, he said: "I don't know but I think that it's time to decide."
"I want to speak to him only about the position on the pitch."
Sarri has also said he wants midfielder Cesc Fabregas to stay at Stamford Bridge.
The 31-year-old has been linked with a move away from west London, but Sarri says he wants to keep the Spaniard at the club.
Fabregas, David Luiz, and Gary Cahill are all on contracts that expire next summer, but Sarri intends to "respect" the Blues' policy of only offering one-year extensions to players aged 30 and older.
"In this position, we have only two players, Jorginho and Fabregas, so for me, it would be really a problem without Cesc," said Sarri.
"I want him to stay. I don't know the final decision of Cesc and the club of course.
"But for me it's very important and if Cesc will go I think that we need to buy another player, and it's not easy because, technically, Cesc is a very important player.
"And I think that in the market it's very difficult to find a player with his characteristics."
Chelsea, who are fourth in the table, travel to Crystal Palace on Sunday.
Source: BBC