Chelsea hero Michael Essien gives Hazard to Real Madrid transfer warning

Chelsea and Ghana legend Michael Essien has warned that every player wants to turn out for Real Madrid.
Essien spoke to English media on Wednesday, declaring Hazard as simply the best.
''Hazard is one of the best players in the world,” Essien began.
''He's been playing in the Premier League very well and looks fantastic at the moment.”
The former Madrid player further implied Hazard like any other player, cannot truly ignore the lure of Los Blancos.
''The interest of Real Madrid, I only hear from people in the media. But I mean when Real Madrid come calling… every player would love to play for them.”
At the same time, Essien hopes the Belgian staying at Stamford Bridge would be a welcome conclusion.
''He's happy at Chelsea though and hopefully, we can keep him,” Essien concluded.
Read also: EPL Boxing Day results wrap up, Liverpool remain unbeaten, Man City lose to Leicester
Hazard looks unlikely to leave west London in January but three other players could be packing their bags.
Latest sports news in Ghana