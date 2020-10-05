Edinson Cavani signs for Manchester United

Edinson Cavani has completed a move Manchester United on Deadline Day, the Premier League club has announced.
Cavani, a free agent after leaving Paris Saint-Germain at the end of last season, has signed aone-year contract with the option to extend for a further year.
A club statement read: "Manchester United is delighted to announce the signing of striker Edinson Cavani. The Uruguay international joins on a one-year contract with the option to extend for a further year."
Edinson Cavani said:
“Manchester United is one of the greatest clubs in the world, so it is a real honour to be here. I’ve worked really hard during the time off and I feel eager to compete and represent this incredible club.
“I have played in front of some of the most passionate supporters in football during my career and I know that it will be the same in Manchester. I cannot wait to experience the Old Trafford atmosphere, when it is safe for the fans to return.
I look forward to continuing to write my little story inside the book of football and I know that’s why my focus has to remain the same as always - work, work, work. I have had a conversation with the manager and this has increased my desire to wear this beautiful shirt.
The opportunity for our young players to learn from one of Europe’s top goalscorers over the last 10 years is fantastic and it will really benefit them going forward.
“Edinson knows exactly what it takes to succeed and we are all looking forward to seeing him make an impact at Manchester United.
Manchester United earlier in the day confirmed the capture of Alex Telles from Porto.