Edward Nii Odoom has our full support - Hearts of Oak

Ghana Premier League side Hearts of Oak have reiterated their support for head coach Edward Nii Odoom in the wake of recent media reports surrounding the future of the trainer.
The Phobians' managerial job has become topical after Carlos Manuel Vaz Pinto left the Accra-based club eight days after his appointment was announced.
The Portuguese tactician is reported to have left Ghana to his country after a disagreement with the club's board of directors over assistant coach.
Vaz Pinto kicked against the board of directors' decision to make Edward Nii Odoom the assistant coach.
With the start of the Ghana Premier League around the corner, CEO of the Phobians Frederick Moore has shared that his outfit is behind Nii Odoom to win the 2020/21 League title.
“The most important thing is for Hearts to win the league and that’s what matters and not whether Odoom or someone will be the head coach.”
“Coach Odoom has a contract, he has the support of me and the board, we fully support him.”
“Honestly this is not the time to talk about Odoom or anyone but the concentration must be on winning, maybe somewhere midway of the league we will talk about it.”
“Rumours of me being sacked isn’t a worry to me, it’s like water under the bridge, the most important thing is Hearts winning.”
Edward Nii Odoom has been at the helm of affairs since January. Hearts of Oak open their 2020/21 Ghana Premier League campaign with an away game against Aduana Stars.