Edward Odoom remains our head coach - Hearts of Oak

Hearts of Oak have affirmed their support in head coach Edward Nii Odoom following reports that they are set to replace him with a Serbian coach.
Media reports on Thursday said the Phobians are set to announce Serbian Svetislav Tenasijevic as their new coach.
It further said Svetislav Tenasijevic claimed to have been offered the Ghana Premier League giants coaching job a month ago by some top officials of the club and will be in the country soon to start work.
However, the Continental Club Masters have issued a release to debunk the reports, urging its teeming supporters to offer Edward Odoom all the necessary support.
"Hearts of Oak wants to reiterate that Coach Odoom remains our head coach and therefore calling on all Phobians to offer him all the necessary support.
Hearts of Oak is aware that some mischievous characters always concoct stories to satisfy their selfish ends but we remain focused and will not be swayed by these false reports."