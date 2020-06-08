Eleven Wonders CEO cautions GFA against league resumption

Techiman Eleven Wonders Chief Executive Officer, Albert Commey has urged caution when it comes to the resumption of the Ghana Premier League season.
Ghana Premier League clubs have been left without any football activities following the indefinite suspension of football by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) since March 15.
A number of clubs were have been pushing for the season to resume while others have called for it to be cancelled amid the coronavirus concerns.
But Albert Commey has warned the country's football association against the League resumption in the wake of the surge in the coronavirus cases.
As at Monday, June 8, the West African nation has registered 9,638 cases involving 44 deaths, 3,636 recoveries and 5,958 active cases.
The former Aduana Stars CEO said the Health is more important than football.
"We shouldn’t joke with the situation now because we cannot afford to lose a soul in the industry to the virus," the CEO told Onua FM.
"We have a responsibility, we need to make sure that measures are put in place to curb the spread of the virus.
"The [Ghana] Football Association (GFA) is consulting stakeholders and if they agree for it to be cancelled, then we do that."
"The corporate world is monitoring and watching our reaction on how we will deal with the situation so we have to show resilience," Commey added.
"We have to show that we will be able to stand by them in times of difficulties when they sponsor the league and there is a problem.”
On the stimulus package for businesses in the wake of the Covid-19 disruptions, he said the clubs must be considered in the disbursement.
"We pay tax so the country really gains from football."
"Seventeen point five (17.5) percent of the money gained from gate proceeds by clubs goes to the state as tax, so calculate the number of games played every week and even [tax from] hoteliers - [not forgetting] those who sell at the stadium also benefit from football - [to get an idea about our contribution to the economy]."