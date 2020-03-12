Elmina Sharks' Benjamin Tweneboah optimistic of victory against Kotoko

Elmina Sharks attacker Benjamin Tweneboah is confident his outfit will see off Asante Kotoko in tonight's Ghana Premier League clash.
Sharks play as guest to the Porcupines today, March 12 at 7:00 pm at the Accra Sports Stadium in the final match to complete match week 14.
The Elmina-based Club have been in mesmerizing form in recent weeks, going unbeaten in five games.
Buoyed by the 3-1 win over the weekend against liberty Professionals, Benjamin Tweneboah proclaimed that, Kotoko will suffer their first defeat at the Accra Sports Stadium were they seem to do well at in this season’s league winning all three games at that venue against Hearts Oak, Legon Cities and Bechem United.
"We have prepared very well for Kotoko. Playing against them is not an easy tie but we are determined to beat them."
However, Asante Kotoko head coach Maxwell Konadu has said his team in also putting in a lot of effort ahead of the game to add Elmina Sharks to their victims after last week victory over Karela United.
"We are going all out like out game against Karela United, we won't underrate any team at all. We know they have been good travelers to the Accra Sports Stadium. As they drew against Hearts, beat Great Olympics but they we are going all out to collect the maximum points."
