Elmina Sharks goalkeeper kicks against pay cut amid Covid-19 crisis

Elmina Sharks goalkeeper Lord Bawa Martey has kicked against calls for players in the domestic leagues to take pay cuts in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

There have been calls for the domestic players to follow that of the various leagues in Europe where their stars have taken pay cuts due to football inactivity.

A call that has generated a whole debate in the football fraternity.

Adding his voice to the calls, Lord Bawa Martey said the salaries players take in the local league is meager to even think of slashing it.