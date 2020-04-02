Covid-19: Too early to annul the Ghana Premier League - Fred Pappoe

Great Olympics board member Fred Pappoe says calls for the annulment of the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League following its disruption by the Covid-19 pandemic, should be put on hold for now.
Speaking to West FM on the matter, veteran football administrator Fred Pappoe has noted that it is too early to take such a decision.
“Is too early to cancel the league we should wait and monitor COVID-19”, he said.
Mr. Pappoe is rather advising all and sundry to adhere to the safety protocols as advised by the health experts to help the government in the fight against the Coronavirus.
“For now people should do away with the league and let's all help the government in the fight against COVID-19”, he former GFA vice-president added.