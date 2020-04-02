Prime News Ghana

Covid-19: Too early to annul the Ghana Premier League - Fred Pappoe

By Vincent Ashitey
Great Olympics board member Fred Pappoe says calls for the annulment of the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League following its disruption by the Covid-19 pandemic, should be put on hold for now.

His comment comes on the back of calls by some club administrators and coaches for the Premier League season to be abrogated due to the uncertainty surrounding when it could return.

Speaking to West FM on the matter, veteran football administrator Fred Pappoe has noted that it is too early to take such a decision.

“Is too early to cancel the league we should wait and monitor COVID-19”, he said.

Mr. Pappoe is rather advising all and sundry to adhere to the safety protocols as advised by the health experts to help the government in the fight against the Coronavirus.

“For now people should do away with the league and let's all help the government in the fight against COVID-19”, he former GFA vice-president added.

The Ghana Premier League has been put on hold at matchweek 15 following a presidential directive banning all public gatherings, including sporting events, as part of measures to curb the spread of the disease.

Ghana's Covid-19 case count now 204 with five deaths and 3 recoveries.

