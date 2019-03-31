Emmanuel Agyemang Badu cameos in Udinese win over Genoa

Ghana international midfielder, Emmanuel Agyemang Badu cameoed in Udinese 2-0 win over Genoa in the Italian Seria A on Saturday.
Goals from Stefano Okaka and Rolando Mandragora ensured that the Zebrette won comfortably at the Dacia Arena.
Agyemang Badu was introduced as an 85th-minute substitute for Seko Fofana.
It was his first competitive game for his side having been sidelined for almost a year.
He underwent a successful surgery in July last year after picking an injury during Udinese pre-season training.
Udinese are sitting 15th on the standings with 28 points after 28 matches.
