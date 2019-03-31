Prime News Ghana

Emmanuel Agyemang Badu cameos in Udinese win over Genoa

By Vincent Ashitey
Emmanuel Agyemang Badu cameos in Udinese win over Genoa
Emmanuel Agyemang Badu cameos in Udinese win over Genoa

Ghana international midfielder, Emmanuel Agyemang Badu cameoed in Udinese 2-0 win over Genoa in the Italian Seria A on Saturday.

Goals from Stefano Okaka and Rolando Mandragora ensured that the Zebrette won comfortably at the Dacia Arena.

Agyemang Badu was introduced as an 85th-minute substitute for Seko Fofana.

It was his first competitive game for his side having been sidelined for almost a year.

He underwent a successful surgery in July last year after picking an injury during Udinese pre-season training.

Udinese are sitting 15th on the standings with 28 points after 28 matches.

Read also: 

Messi: I miss having Ronaldo in La Liga

Barcelona signed Kevin-Prince Boateng after Odion Ighalo rejected move

CAF Super Cup : Raja Casablanca beat Esperance in Qatar

 
 
 

 

Other News Healines