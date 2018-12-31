Emmanuel Boateng wins MVP award in Hapoel Tel Aviv' victory in Israel

Former Aduana Stars midfielder, Emmanuel Oliver Boateng put up a splendid performance for Hapoel Tel Aviv as they pip Bnei Sakhnin 2-0 in the Israeli Premier League on Saturday night.
Boateng, who missed Hapoel's last week encounter against Hapoel Haifa earned the trust of head coach Ofir Haim as the gaffer started the Ghanaian international and went on to complete 60 minutes of the game and was adjudged the most valuable player despite his inability to complete the full throttle.
Raz Shlomo struck the first goal before the break before Ramzi Safuri added the match winner on the 89th minute as Hapoel Tel Aviv move three points clear of the Israeli Premier League relegation places.
The former WAFA midfield maestro completed his switch from Dormaa-based Aduana stars to the Israeli powerhouse Hapoel Tel Aviv in September 2018 after successful two weeks trials.
The gifted midfielder signed 4 years renewable contract with the Israeli giants and has since been a pivot for the club in the ongoing season.
The 21-year-old was a vital cog in Aduana's Africa club campaign – CAF champions league and Confederation Cup last season.
