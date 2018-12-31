Ghanaian winger, Nana Ampomah on the radar of French side Amiens SC 

French Ligue 1 outfit Amiens SC are ready to splash out €1.8M for Nana Ampomah to sign Ghanaian winger Nana Ampomah from Belgian Jupiler League side Waasland-Beveren.
Les Licornes (The Unicorns) have identified the Ghana international as a perfect replacement for Iran international Saman Ghoddos who will be leaving for the Asian Games in January.
But some unnamed Belgian top-flight sides could hijack the move as they have expressed interest in the skilful winger's services.
Ampomah, formerly of Tema United, has been on fire in the first half of the season where he scored six goals in 18 league appearances.
Amiens ended the first half of the season one place above the relegation mark.
