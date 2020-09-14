Emmanuel Dasoberi set to be named Kotoko Administrative Manager after resigning from GFA

Emmanuel Newton Dasoberi has resigned from his position as Club Licensing Manager of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) amid his imminent switch to Asante Kotoko.
Emmanuel Newton Dasoberi is set to be named the new Administrative Manager for Ghana Premier League giants Kotoko.
Dasoberi, who doubles as Deputy Secretary-General in charge of administration at the country's football governing body, tendered his resignation to the Secretary-General, Prosper Harrison Addo on Monday, with immediate effect.
"Today, September 14, 2020, I personally presented my letter of resignation to the General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association(GFA), Prosper Harrison Addo at the Head Office of the GFA in Accra, he posted on Twitter.
It has been great serving the football governing body in various capacities."
Dasoberi until his resignation, has served at the GFA for close to ten years and was working as Club Licensing Manager for the GFA.
READ ALSO: Empem Dacosta focused on next move after Kotoko departure
With over 8 years experience working as a football administrator, the 38 year of Dasoberi has served in many capacities at the Association, including being administrator at the Football Association’s Technical Centre at Prampram, serving on the Premier League Board and also serving as Secretary to the Disciplinary Committee and Appeals Committee of the GFA.
Dasoberi studied Sports and Event Management at the University of Witwatersrand and holds an MBA from the International Business Management Institute.
He has served as a CAF Instructor for over three years and has undertaken other assignments with CAF as an Inspector.