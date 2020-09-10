Empem Dacosta focused on next move after Kotoko departure

Empem Dacosta says he is looking forward to what lies ahead of him following his exit from Asante Kotoko.
Ghana Premier League side Kotoko, on Wednesday parted ways with the Dacosta who joined on a three-year 2019 from Karela United.
Opening up on his exit, the 23-year-old insisted that he is not perturbed by the club's decision to release him.
“I’m not perturbed by Kotoko’s decision to terminate my contract because there are many who sought for this opportunity I had”, the defender said in an interview with Kumasi FM.
“I will focus on what is ahead of me. I have always loved the club and I never disappointed anytime I was called to duty. I will never give up. This is my profession and I believe there are many opportunities elsewhere.
Dacosta struggled for game time in truncated the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League having fallen behind in the central defense pecking Abdul Ganiu Ismail, Emmanuel Agyemang Badu, Wahab Adams and Habib Mohammed.
He made a paltry 3 appearances in the cancelled season, however, he opined that his contract termination by the club was not footballing reasons.
“I want to emphasize that my contract was not terminated on performance basis, the records are there to prove it but I believe it is the will of God, someday the truth will be revealed. I thank all the fans for the support they gave me”.