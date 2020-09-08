Emmanuel Agyemang Badu signs contract extension with Kotoko

Asante Kotoko’s dependable defender Emmanuel Agyemang Badu has finally extended his contract with Ghanaian giants until 2025, according to opemsuo sports.
The highly-rated defender Emmanuel Agyemang Badu whose contractual issues became a major talking point within the rank and file of the club extended his contract with Asante Kotoko SC yesterday.
Badu who joined Asante Kotoko during the 2018/19 season from Phar Rangers has been an amazing addition with some stupendous performances.
At age 24, his deeper understanding of the game called “football” is one beyond earthly man’s comprehension. Very dynamic, mobile, creative, keeping the ball as simple and very swift, at the same time with radiant ball control and dazzling tackles.
The Product of Kessben Academy has been a constant figure at heart of defence ever since he joined Asante Kotoko SC.
Agyemang Badu enjoyed 12 games in the 2019/20 season before the league was cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic.
His contract renewal will water rumours going round that he is not a favourite of astute coach, Maxwell Konadu.