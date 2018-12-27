EPL Boxing Day results wrap up, Liverpool remain unbeaten, Man City lose to Leicester

The English Premier League Boxing Day fixtures transpired with some good wins especially for Chelsea after their defeat to Leicester City, Liverpool still remain unbeaten and a shocking results to Pep Guardiola as Man city lose back to back games.
PrimeNewsGhana, therefore, wraps up the results of the Boxing Day fixtures.
Claudio Ranieri was prevented from attaining his second league win since his appointment as Fulham drew 1-1 with Wolves. The hosts opened the scoring through substitute Ryan Sessegnon as he scuffed in a volley after Rui Patricio's weak punch on 74 minutes but Romain Saiss tapped home to restore parity. Wednesday's draw takes Fulham to 19th, four points from safety.
Liverpool remained unbeaten in the league after their emphatic 4-0 win over Newcastle United at Anfield. Goals by Dejan Lovren, Mohamed Salah from the penalty spot, Xherdan Shaqiri and substitute Fabinho, ensured Jurgen Klopp's side will start 2019 at the top of the table.
Everton returned to winning ways after beating Burnley, 5-1 at Turf Moor. Goals from Yerry Mina, Richarlison, two from Lucas Digne and a penalty from Gylfi Sigurdsson gave Marco Silva's side victory.
Burnley have already conceded 41 goals in the Premier League this season after 19 games
Crystal Palace were unable to find the net against struggling Cardiff after netting three times against the champions, Manchester City. The Eagles did everything but score against a Bluebirds team who had come for the point and nothing else. The game ended in a goalless draw.
Merciless Tottenham Hotspurs thumped Bournemouth 5-0 to attain five league wins in a row and scored their 11th goal in four days to move above City, after the reigning champions were beaten at Leicester. Goal scorers were Christian Eriksen, a double from Son Heung-min, Lucas Moura and Harry Kane.
Manchester City have suffered two defeats in a row as Ricardo Pereira's spectacular late strike gave Leicester a win and dropped Pep Guardiola's side down to third. Bernardo Silva scored the opener, but Marc Albrighton equalised before Ricardo Pereira scored an 81st-minute winner for the Foxes.
Manchester United continued their sublime form under new caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as they cruise to a 3-1 victory over Huddersfield with Paul Pogba scoring twice as Matic opened the scoring. United remain in sixth place, six points behind fifth-placed Arsenal.
Jurgen Locadia tap in rescued a point at home against Arsenal, after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's opener for the Gunners. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang curled in the opening goal following fine work from Alexandre Lacazette after just seven minutes. Arsenal remain fifth in the table, but are now two points behind Chelsea.
Chelsea returned to fourth place in the table and moved two points clear of Arsenal courtesy of a 2-1 win at Watford in the late kick-off, with Eden Hazard scoring both the Blues' goals. The Belgian passed 100 goals for the club as a result, becoming the 10th player to do so in their history.