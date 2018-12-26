Ronaldo, Mbappé, Griezmann; Globe Soccer nominees

Cristiano Ronaldo, Antoine Griezmann and Kylian Mbappé have been named as the three nominees for the Globe Soccer Player of the Year Award, with the winner to be announced at a ceremony in Dubai on January 3, 2019.
Didier Deschamps, who led France to World Cup glory in Russia last summer, is the overwhelming favourite to scoop the award for best manager, a category in which he will be competing with Atlético Madrid boss Diego Simeone, Juve’s Massimiliano Allegri, former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane and Liverpool’s Jürgen Klopp.
In the Club of the Year category, Atlético Madrid, Real Madrid and Liverpool will vie for the prize.
Globe Soccer Awards nominees
Player of the Year: Antoine Griezmann (FRA, Atlético Madrid), Cristiano Ronaldo (POR, Real Madrid-Juventus) Kylian Mbappé (FRA, París Saint Germain).
Club of the Year: Atlético Madrid, Real Madrid, Liverpool.
Manager of the Year: Diego Simeone (ARG, Atlético Madrid), Massimiliano Allegri (ITA, Juventus), Didier Deschamps (FRA, France), Jürgen Klopp (GER, Liverpool), Zinedine Zidane (FRA, Real Madrid).
Agent of the Year: Jorge Mendes (POR), Stefano Castagna (ITA), Jonathan Barnett (GBR).
Source: as
