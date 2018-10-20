Ross Barklay's last-minute goal denies Manchester United win

Ross Barkley's last-minute equalizer cancelled Martial's double as Chelsea hold Manchester United to a 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge in the English Premier League.
Martial's double was not enough to secure victory for Manchester United as Chelsea fought back to claim a point.
Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba in the 21st minute fell asleep as he failed to mark Antonio Rudiger who headed home from 10 yards out to put Chelsea in front in the game.
Hazard was the man of the moment in the first half as he masterminded the yellow cards both Nemanja Matic and Ashley young. Ther host controlled possession and kept the Red Devis at bay in the first half.
The second half was much better than the first and it was the visitors who got the equalizing goal in the 55th minute from Anthony Martial who struck the ball from six yards.
Jose Mourinho's men piled pressure on the home side and secured their second goal of the game. The Frenchman again in the 73rd minute curled an unstoppable effort into the bottom right as Kepa can only stand and watch.
Ngolo Kante nearly equalized for Chelsea with a thunderous strike into the bottom right corner but David De Gea was there to parry the ball away. The persistence of Chelsea was rewarded as Ross Barkley tapped home from close range in injury time to secure a point for the Blues.
This was Jose Mourinho's first point against Chelsea at Stamford since taking over as a Manchester United manager.
