EPL: Liverpool, Chelsea qualify for the Champions League, Leicester misses out

The final day of the 2020/21 Premier League season just had a bit of everything. There were twists and turns galore, as the fight for the European spots went down to the wire.
In claiming a comfortable victory over Crystal Palace, Liverpool - who just a few weeks ago seemed out of the running - sealed third place, and consequently another season of Champions League football.
But the battle for fourth spot was rather more dramatic. Chelsea started the day in the Champions League spots, and that's where they ended - though they owe it all to a certain Gareth Bale.
The Blues lost their all-important clash 2-1 away at Aston Villa, but Tottenham came from behind to win 4-2 at Leicester, despite the Foxes being 2-1 up after 75 minutes, with Bale scoring twice late on.
It may have been the Bale show at the King Power Stadium, but it's Harry Kane who takes the headlines, after he recorded his 23rd goal and 14th assist of the campaign to take the Golden Boot and Playmaker awards.
With victory, Tottenham took the inaugural Europa Conference League spot, but it was a bitter pill for Leicester to swallow, who once again missed out on a place in the Champions League by the finest of margins.
It had also looked to have been a tremendously successful day for Arsenal, with Tottenham initially faltering, while they strolled out comfortable 2-0 winners over Brighton.
But with Tottenham's late turnaround, Arsenal finished below their rivals for a fifth straight season, and miss out on European football entirely.
Meanwhile, it was never in doubt for David Moyes and West Ham, who breezed past Southampton 3-0 to seal a spot in the Europa League and cap off what has been a truly sublime season.
Of course, it was also a monumental day for Manchester City, who were officially crowned Premier League champions once more. And they treated their fans at the Etihad to quite the spectacle, beating a hapless Everton 5-0.
Emotions were high for multiple reasons, but perhaps none more than the fact that Sergio Aguero played in his last-ever game for the club. But he went out as he started, with a bang.
With his two goals, he reached 184 league goals for City, breaking Wayne Rooney's record for the most Premier League goals scored for a single club.