EPL: Liverpool edge Wolves to extend lead at top

Liverpool took another step towards the Premier League title with a hard-fought win over Wolves at Anfield in yet another match embroiled in VAR controversy.
Sadio Mane scored Liverpool's winner, tucking in from an Adam Lallana knockdown which replays showed did not come off his hand.
Wolves thought they had levelled through Pedro Neto, only to see the strike ruled out because Jonny was millimetres offside.
READ ALSO: 2019/20 GPL week 1: Kotoko begins with a victory as it 'ends in tears' for Hearts of Oak
Wolves had chances in the second half but the Reds held on to move 13 points clear.