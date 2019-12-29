PrimeNewsGhana

EPL: Liverpool edge Wolves to extend lead at top

By Mutala Yakubu
Sadio Mane is only the second player to be directly involved in 30 Premier League goals during 2019 (24 goals, 6 assists), after Jamie Vardy (34)
Liverpool took another step towards the Premier League title with a hard-fought win over Wolves at Anfield in yet another match embroiled in VAR controversy.

Sadio Mane scored Liverpool's winner, tucking in from an Adam Lallana knockdown which replays showed did not come off his hand.

Wolves thought they had levelled through Pedro Neto, only to see the strike ruled out because Jonny was millimetres offside.

Wolves had chances in the second half but the Reds held on to move 13 points clear.