EPL preview: Liverpool entertain Arsenal, Man Utd host Bournemouth and more

The English Premier League is back again this weekend with the top four and regelation battle hitting up intensely.
The second half of the seasons starts this weekend and we take a look at the fixtures commencing from the "Big one" where Liverpool entertain Arsenal at Anfield.
Liverpool Vs Arsenal
HEAD TO HEAD
Both giants have met fifty-three(53) times in the Premier League with the Reds claiming 19 triumphs over the Gunners 15.
1-1 was the scoreline in the reverse fixture between Liverpool and Arsenal at the Emirates where James Milner opened the scoring but parity was restored through Alexander Lacazette.
TEAM NEWS
James Milner has been ruled out of this game together with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Joe Gomez, and Joel Matip as the long-term absentees.
Laurent Koscielny is a major doubt after limping off against Brighton, joining Rob Holding, Konstantinos Mavropanos, Danny Welbeck, Emile Smith-Rowe, Hector Bellerin, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Shkodran Mustafi and Nacho Monreal.
ANALYSIS AND PREDICTION
The showdown is expected to be fascinating as both teams will put up an exhilarating performance. 24 goals have been netted in the last five meetings between these giants at Anfield. The Reds head into the game unbeaten in the league, drawing one and winning eighteen matches. Arsenal, on the other hand, have been jerky of late with only two wins and a draw in their last four matches. Both teams have shown their killer instinct with their number of goals but the team with the toughest of defence will carry the day. Arsenal defensive frailties has worsened due to injuries but Unai Emery's army can be extremely menacing.
Liverpool 2-1 Arsenal
Crystal Palace Vs Chelsea
Chelsea flatter to deceive this season. They've got arguably the best player in the country in Hazard coupled with their attractive "sarriball" style of play but winning against Man City and losing against Wolves and Leicester at home sums up the performance of the Blues this season. It will be a hard game because Palace can make it hard for teams, and Chelsea must do more to secure a win.
Prediction: Palace 1-1 Chelsea
Southampton Vs Manchester City
Pep Guardiola is a troubled man at the moment after guiding Manchester City to just a win in four matches(three defeats). Southampton are beginning to find their feet under new manager Ralph Hasenhuttl after winning two, drawing one and losing one under his tutelage. But Manchester City will return to form But will need to grind the results this time.
Prediction: Southampton 1-2 Manchester City
Brighton Vs Everton
Brighton might have held defensively vulnerable Arsenal to a scoring draw but unfortunately, they are facing a team whose confidence is skyrocketing at the moment. They thrash Burnley at Turf Moor 1-5. Brighton will struggle to contain Everton in attack.
Prediction: Brighton 1-3 Everton
Fulham Vs Huddersfield
Fulham were absolutely superb against Wolves but were unlucky not to claim three points. Claudio Ranieri's side keep getting better and the danger man Aleksandar Mitrovic will be looking to be on the scoresheet after failing to do so in a couple of games. Huddersfield played well against Manchester Utd, created few chances but their profligacy in front of goal is seriously appalling.
Prediction: Fulham 2-0 Huddersfield
Manchester United Vs Bournemouth
Ole Gunner Solskjaer has rejuvenated Manchester United as the players are allowed to play with a liberal approach, freedom and of course attacking the opponent and it has massively yielded results. The confidence and positivity around the team is too much for Bournemouth to thwart. The big boys of United in Pogba, Martial are performing and the Red Devils will obviously send the Cherries to the cleaners but they need to do a lot to keep a clean sheet.
Prediction: Manchester United 4-0 Bournemouth
Leicester City Vs Cardiff
The vibe around Leicester is absolutely special following their unbelievable victories, defeating Chelsea at Stamford Bridge and Manchester City at the King Power Stadium in a space of 4 days. Cardiff got a great result at Palace, but Leicester are flying at the moment and will surely pounce on the defensive mistakes of Cardiff.
Prediction: Leicester City 2-0 Cardiff
Tottenham Hotspurs Vs Wolves
Wolves were really poor against Fulham and would have lost the game had it not been the wastefulness of Mitrovic. They are also facing a team that is scoring and firing on all cylinders. Spurs have netted 11 times in just two games. Wolves will try but Spurs will be too good.
Prediction: Spurs 3-1 Wolves
Watford Vs Newcastle
Vicarage Road is a difficult place to go even for the top six clubs which is unfortunate news for Newcastle. Newcastle look really average this season and extremely poor against Liverpool. Watford attacking firepower is too much for Newcastle to stifle.
Prediction: Watford 3-1 Newcastle
Burnley Vs West Ham
Burnley are one of the most vulnerable sides defensively in the country. They just dont know how to defend and therefore let in goals, which is unusual of them. West Ham are on fire, and Felipe Anderson is in the form of his life and will cause trouble to the fragile defensive backline of Burnley.
Prediction: Burnley 1-2 West Ham