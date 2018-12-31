EPL results wrap up: Liverpool thrash Arsenal, Man City return to winning ways

Tottenham saw the gap to Premier League leaders Liverpool widen as Wolves fought back to defeat Mauricio Pochettino's side.
Harry Kane's stunning strike from range had given Spurs a first-half lead, but goals from Willy Boly, Raul Jimenez and Helder Costa turned the game around.
Liverpool then thrashed Arsenal in Saturday's late kick-off to take advantage and go nine points clear.
Ainsley Maitland-Niles got his first goal for the Gunners to give the visitors an early lead, but two goals from Roberto Firmino, one from Sadio Mane and a Mohamed Salah penalty gave Liverpool total control by half-time. Firmino completed the rout, and his hat-trick, with a second-half penalty.
Aleksandar Mitrovic struck in stoppage time to earn Fulham victory over fellow strugglers Huddersfield, after team-mate Aboubakar Kamara had a penalty saved.
The win moves Fulham up to 18th but Huddersfield remain bottom, five points from safety.
And Victor Camarasa's 92nd minute goal against Leicester earned Cardiff City their first away win of the season. The result sees Neil Warnock's side move up to 16th, four points clear of the bottom three.
Watford rescued a point against Newcastle at Vicarage Road courtesy of substitute Abdoulaye Doucoure's equaliser eight minutes from time.
Salomon Rondon's fifth goal of the campaign had given the Magpies the lead, but Rafael Benitez side now have one win in their last seven league games.
And Brighton spoiled Everton's 4,500th top-flight game as Dutchman Jurgen Locadia scored the decisive goal at the Amex.
Manchester City survived a brief scare to beat Southampton and reduce league leaders Liverpool's advantage to seven points.
Southampton responded to David Silva's early opener when Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg took the ball off Oleksandr Zinchenko and fired it into the top corner. But an own goal and Sergio Aguero's back-post header completed the 3-1 victory.
Chelsea increased the gap between themselves and fifth-placed Arsenal to five points as N'Golo Kante's second-half strike earned them victory at Crystal Palace. Kante scored the only goal of the game in the 51st minute when he broke forward from midfield to convert David Luiz's through-ball.
Chris Wood put Burnley in charge with a right-footed finish from the left of the penalty area to conclude a sweeping move involving Heaton, Ashley Westwood, McNeil and Ashley Barnes.
And with the hosts repeatedly carving through the visitors, they pressed home their advantage before the interval, when 19-year-old McNeil turned in Westwood's cross at the far post.
A cavalier display in the first half at Old Trafford saw United score three times, with Paul Pogba netting his second double in successive matches and Marcus Rashford grabbing the other. Lukaku scored United's fourth from Pogba's pass two minutes after coming on.
Source: BBC