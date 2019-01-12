EPL: Salah's effort keep Liverpool title chase alive at the Amex

Mo Salah's penalty ensured Liverpool found their way onto the winning track after the initial league set back at Manchester City.
They have now opened the gap on the table to seven points pending Man City's Monday match against Wolves and Tottenham Hotspur one against Manchester United on Sunday.
Firmino should have done better in the 9th minute after Robertson delivered a clinical cross across Brighton goal only for him to slide and poked the ball wide after Mane had looked to surrender the ball for him.
Another chance went begging as Xherdan Shaqiri avoided his marker but saw his flicking header go wide off the post. Alexander-Arnold drove powerfully down his flank to find the Swizz international as the encounter turned tough for either side to cause real alarm.
There was a nervous moment in Liverpool’s area two minutes to the end of the first round when Henderson tried to find his goalkeeper Allison with a header. The Brazilian took the ball calmly and passed to Robertson who was fouled in the process of clearing the ball away.
"At this moment, I think they are favorites simply because of the points difference, and I think they've been outstanding. But you certainly can't write off a Manchester City team that has been the best team over the last few seasons and arguably played the best football. I think Liverpool are favorites but I couldn't tell you who will win it. And certainly, I wouldn't put money on it," Brighton boss Chris Hughton said before the match.
Pascal Gross was reckless in his tackle on Mo Salah inside Brighton’s box and it was the easiest of decisions the referee took by pointing on the spot. Salah took the spot-kick with power with his left foot to beat David Button who had dived to the right direction in the 50th minute.
Salah failed to score from situations he always scores from. James Milner kept the ball in play from eight yards away before teeing up the Egyptian winger. Salah’s effort just went out with Duffy and Burton all but beaten.
