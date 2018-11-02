EPL youngsters dominate 2018 Golden Boy shortlist

Four Premier League players have made it on the final 20-man shortlist for the 2018 European Golden Boy award.
Everton's Tom Davies, Manchester United's Diogo Dalot, Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Phil Foden from Manchester City are players to be included in the short-list. The award which was established by Tuttosport is given to the best player who is under the age of 21 in Europe.
Trent Alexander-Arnold
Tuttosport will present the award at the end of the year. The jury is made up of 30 members from 20 European countries, who will each issue five votes with a value of 10, 7, 5, 3 and 1 point respectively. The final tally of these votes will determine who gets their hands on the prize.
Vinicius Jnr
|Nominees
|Club
|Kylian Mbappe
|PSG
|Trent Alexander-Arnold
|Liverpool
|Kelvin Amian Adou
|Toulouse
|Houssem Aouar
|Lyon
|Josip Brekalo
|Wolfsburg
|Patrick Crutone
|AC Milan
|Dani Olmo
|Dinamo Zagreb
|Tom Davies
|Everton
|Matthijs de Ligt
|Ajax
|Diogo Dalot
|Manchester United
|Eder Militao
|Porto
|Odsonne Edouard
|Celtic
|Phil Foden
|Manchester City
|Gedson Fernandes
|Benfica
|Amadou Haidara
|Red Bull Salzburg
|Achraf Hakimi
|Borussia Dortmund (Real Madrid)
|Nanitamo Ikone
|Lille
|Justin Kluivert
|Roma
|Dayot Upamecano
|RB Leipzig
|Vinicius Junior
|Real Madrid
Kylian Mbappe
Former winners of the award include Lionel Messi (2005), Sergio Aguero (2007) and Paul Pogba (2013).
