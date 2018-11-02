EPL youngsters dominate 2018 Golden Boy shortlist

By Michael Duah
Phil_Foden
Four Premier League players have made it on the final 20-man shortlist for the 2018 European Golden Boy award.

Everton's Tom Davies, Manchester United's Diogo Dalot, Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Phil Foden from Manchester City are players to be included in the short-list. The award which was established by Tuttosport is given to the best player who is under the age of 21 in Europe. 


Trent Alexander-Arnold

Tuttosport will present the award at the end of the year. The jury is made up of 30 members from 20 European countries, who will each issue five votes with a value of  10, 7, 5, 3 and 1 point respectively. The final tally of these votes will determine who gets their hands on the prize.



Vinicius Jnr

Nominees Club
Kylian Mbappe PSG
Trent Alexander-Arnold Liverpool
Kelvin Amian Adou Toulouse
Houssem Aouar Lyon
Josip Brekalo Wolfsburg
Patrick Crutone AC Milan
Dani Olmo Dinamo Zagreb
Tom Davies Everton
Matthijs de Ligt Ajax
Diogo Dalot Manchester United
Eder Militao Porto
Odsonne Edouard Celtic
Phil Foden Manchester City
Gedson Fernandes Benfica
Amadou Haidara Red Bull Salzburg
Achraf Hakimi Borussia Dortmund (Real Madrid)
Nanitamo Ikone Lille
Justin Kluivert Roma
Dayot Upamecano RB Leipzig
Vinicius Junior Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappe

Former winners of the award include Lionel Messi (2005), Sergio Aguero (2007) and Paul Pogba (2013).

