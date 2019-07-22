Esso thankful after swooping award, Hearts eulogizes him

Joseph Esso has expressed his delight after winning the Goal of the year of awards at the 2019 Ghana Football awards night on Sunday at the Marriott hotel in Accra.
The Hearts of Oak forward's strike against Dreams at the Accra Sports Stadium was adjudged the best goal of the year under view.
The 22-year-old took to his social media page and acknowledged the support shown him.
"A big thank you to all the fans and love ones out there who took their time off just to vote for me, and to the playing body of Accra Hearts of Oak and the technical staff, to my family. I really appreciate your supports....💙🌈🌈🌈..Thanks.."
His parent club also applauded him for making the Phobian fraternity proud.
"Everyone at Hearts of Oak congratulates Joseph Esso for winning the goal of the year award at the 2019 Ghana football awards held in Accra yesterday."
READ ALSO: