Transfer: Al Ahly defender Coulibaly joins Al-Shorta Sports Club of Iraq

Mali international defender Salif Coulibaly has left Egyptian giants Al Ahly for Al-Shorta Sports Club of Iraq after only six months at the club.
Coulibaly joined Al Ahly last July on a free transfer after his contract with DR Congo's TP Mazembe ended with the 30-year-old having played 22 matches for Al Ahly scoring three goals in the process; the defender is believed to have been lured away by Ahly coach Patrice Carteron who had worked with him at Mazembe.
Coulibaly, as quoted on the club’s official portal, said of his move: "I'm happy with the time I spent in Al Ahly, I learned a lot here and I wish them the best.”
Farewell
On the announcement of his exit, Al Ahly gave Coulibaly a farewell party to thank him for his time with the club and wished him good luck in Iraq.
The player will be hoping to feature for Mali at this year's Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt and has been a regular in the national squad during the qualifying campaign.
Al Ahly currently has four other foreign players with Walid Azaro of Morocco, Ali Maâloul from Tunisia, Junior Ajayi from Nigeria and Angola's Geraldo all on the Egyptian club's books.
