Ex-Hearts of Oak Star Thomas Abbey terminates his contract with Ismaily

Ex-Hearts of Oak captain Thomas Abbey has terminated his contract with Egyptian outfit Ismaily after just six months.
The versatile Ghanaian joined the North African side as a free agent in January this year.
Thomas Abbey 24, has parted ways with Ismaily after six months with unexplained reasons.
Abbey had a great season with Hearts of Oak in the 2016/17 season where he scored 14 goals in 28 matches.
The former Black Stars B player last game for Ismaily was a five minutes appearance against El Raja on April 22, 2018.
It is unclear where the versatile player will head next after terminating his contract.