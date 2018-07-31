Jordan Ayew will surely leave Swansea-Ayew's spokesperson

The spokesperson for the Ayew family Fiifi Tackie says striker Jordan Ayew will definitely leave Swansea City before the transfer window ends.
Jordan Ayew who was voted Swansea player of the year could not help the club retain their Premier League status as they were relegated into the English Championship.
His elder brother Andre Ayew has left Swansea to join Turkish side Fenerbahce and Fiifi Tackie believes Jordan will also leaver the club before the English transfer window ends on August 9, 2018.
"I can assure you that Jordan Ayew will leave Swansea City before the summer transfer window comes to an end," he told Nhyira FM.
"We have received offers from other clubs but we are considering the Premier League clubs," he added.
Read also:Cobbinah's departure paves way for others - Hearts of Oak coach
Celtic, Fulham and Liverpool have all expressed interest in signing the pacy forward.