EXCLUSIVE: Samuel Inkoom signs for Bulgarian top-tier side Dunav Ruse

Bulgarian top flight side Dunav Russe has strengthened their defense after officially signing a contract with Ghanaian defender Samuel Inkoom.
The Bulgarian outfit signed the 29-year-old former Asante Kotoko right back on a short-term deal, PrimeNewsGhana exclusively reveal.
Inkoom was unattached as his contract with Bulgarian side FC Vereya was terminated after being ban for a year by the world governing body, FIFA.
Dunav Ruse are languishing at the 12th position on the league log hoping to escape relegation with the including of the former FC Basel star.
He was a key member for the Black Stars at the 2010 FIFA World Cup helping the team reach the quarter-finals of the competition for the first time.
