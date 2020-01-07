FA Cup draw: Man City to play Fulham, Chelsea to take on Hull City

Manchester City will continue their FA Cup defence against Fulham after being paired with the Cottagers in the fourth round draw.
Pep Guardiola's side cruised into the last 32 after putting Port Vale to the sword at the Etihad on Saturday.
Liverpool's reward for beating Everton in the Merseyside derby is a trip to Bristol City or Shrewsbury.
Tottenham will travel to Southampton, but Jose Mourinho's men must overcome a replay against Middlesbrough first.
So too do Manchester United vs Wolves, with the winners handed a trip to Premier League rivals Watford.
Elsewhere, Chelsea are on the road as they take on former finalists Hull City.
Arsenal take on Leeds United in the final tie of the third round on Monday evening, with the winners travelling to Bournemouth.
Brendan Rodgers' high-flying Leicester side face a tricky trip to Championship promotion hopefuls Brentford.
Sixteen Premier League sides featured in the draw after Brighton, Crystal Palace, Aston Villa and Everton were dumped out over the weekend.
FA Cup fourth round draw in full
Watford or Tranmere vs Wolves or Man Utd
Hull City vs Chelsea
Southampton vs Middlesbrough or Tottenham
QPR vs Sheffield Wednesday
Bournemouth vs Arsenal or Leeds
Northampton vs Derby
Brentford vs Leicester
Millwall vs Sheffield United
Reading or Blackpool vs Cardiff or Carlisle
West Ham vs West Brom
Burnley vs Norwich
Bristol Rovers or Coventry vs Birmingham City
Man City vs Fulham
Rochdale or Newcastle vs Oxford
Portsmouth vs Barnsley
Bristol City or Shrewsbury vs Liverpool
Ties to be played the weekend of January 25.
Source: mirror.co.uk