Fatawu Safiu scores debut goal in Trelleborgs FF win over Vasteras SK

Abdul Fatawu Safiu opened his goal scoring account for his new club Trelleborgs FF in their home win over Vasteras SK in the Swedish lower league.
After losing in their last game against Varberg's BoIS FC, Fatawu Safiu aided his side to record a 2-1 on Sunday.
The former Asante Kotoko attacker marking his competitive debut scored his first goal for Trelleborgs FF in his second game since joining the club last month.
Swedish forward Mattias Hakansson opened the scoring in the 11th minute of the match before Safiu added the second in the 44th minute to register his first goal for the club as they head to the break with a comfortable lead.
Vasteras SK pulled one back in the second half of the match with seven minutes to end proceedings.
Safiu was replaced on the 90th-minute mark by Zoran Jovanovic.
Trelleborgs FF lie 11th on the table with 27 points after 22 games in the season