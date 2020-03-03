Felix Annan reacts after Black Stars omission

Asante Kotoko stop-stopper Felix Annan has reacted after being left out of the Black Stars squad for Sudan doubleheader.
The stopper has been around the team for something time but on Tuesday was left out of CK Akonnor maiden call Black Stars call up.
After CK Akonnor announced his 23-man squad for the AFCON 2021 qualifying matches against Sudan, Annan took to twitter and wrote Thank You 🙏🏼.
However, the tweeted is not known whether it is being directed at his Kotoko coach Maxwell Kotoko or CK Akonnor.
Felix Annan this season has lost his place as Kotoko first-choice goalkeeper to Kwame Baah starting 4 of the club's 12 matches so far.
The squad below:
GOALKEEPERS: Richard Ofori (Maritzburg United, South Africa), Razak Abalora, (Azam FC, Tanzania) Richard Atta (Hearts of Oak)
DEFENDERS: Kwadwo Amoako (AshantiGold), Andy Yiadom (Reading, England), Gideon Mensah (Zulte Waregem, Belgium) Nicholas Opoku (Amiens, France), Joseph Aidoo (Celta Vigo, Spain), Kassim Nuhu (Fortuna Dusseldorf, Germany), Habib Mohammed (Asante Kotoko)
MIDFIELDERS: Mubarak Wakaso (Jiangsu Suning, China), Alfred Duncan (Fiorentina, Italy), Iddrisu Baba (RCD Mallorca, Spain), Thomas Partey (Atletico Madrid, Spain), Mohammed Kudus (FC Nordsjaelland, Denmark), Christopher Antwi-Adjei (Paderborn, Germany), Tariq Fosu (Brentford FC, England), Samuel Owusu (Al Fayha FC, Saudi Arabia), Andre Ayew (Swansea City, England)
FORWARDS: Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace, England), Richmond Boakye Yiadom (Red Star Belgrade, Serbia), Eugene Ansah (Hapoel Ra’anana, Israel), Yahaya Mohammed (Aduana Stars)